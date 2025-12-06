Imperial Boulevard set to close for storm drain work in Hendersonville

Nashville, TN – Commuters traveling in Sumner County should prepare for temporary closures on Imperial Boulevard next week as the Tennessee Department of Transportation conducts utility work.

Rogers Group crews will close Imperial Boulevard at the Walton Ferry Road intersection from Monday, December 8th through Wednesday, December 10th. The closure will be in effect daily from 7:00am to 4:00pm, with a detour routing non-through traffic onto Sanders Ferry Road and Walton Ferry Road.

The work involves replacing a storm drain on Imperial Boulevard and is part of TDOT’s Walton Ferry Road/Old Shackle Island Road widening and improvements project, which stretches from Nokes Drive to Volunteer Drive. The larger project includes widening the intersection at State Route 6 (US 31/Main Street) and Walton Ferry Road/Old Shackle Island Road.

Weather could affect the schedule. Drivers traveling through work zones are reminded to slow down and move over. Tennessee’s Move Over Law, enacted in 2006, carries penalties of up to 30 days in jail and fines up to $500.

To report potholes, call the TDOTFIX Hotline at 833.TDOTFIX or submit a TDOT Maintenance Request online. Real-time traffic and construction updates are available on the TDOT SmartWay Map or by calling 511.