Consumer Product Safety Commission announces recalls on children’s toys, furniture, and power banks

Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued ten product recalls and two safety warnings, several involving items that pose serious risks to children.

Parents should be aware of multiple toy recalls due to hazards involving batteries and magnets. KTEBO Writing Tablet Toys and Cubimana Building Toy Sets, both sold online, have been recalled due to the risk of serious injury or death from battery ingestion. CreateOn Pip-Cubes pose a similar danger from magnet ingestion. HydroJug 14-ounce children’s sport tumblers have been recalled due to a choking hazard.

Little Pea Shop crib bumpers have been recalled for violating the federal crib bumper ban due to suffocation risks.

Furniture recalls include Casaottima 13-drawer dressers sold on Amazon, which pose tip-over and entrapment hazards, and FUFU&GAGA Murphy Wall Beds due to impact and laceration hazards.

Other recalls include Primark water balloon pumps for injury hazards, Grizzly Industrial heavy-duty planers for impact and laceration hazards, and INIU power banks sold on Amazon due to fire and burn hazards.

The CPSC also issued urgent safety warnings for Jobon torch lighters, which pose fire and burn hazards, and TooyBing Montessori stacking toys, which violate the small parts ban and pose a choking risk to young children.

Consumers can view full recall details and check for affected model numbers at www.cpsc.gov.