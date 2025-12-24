Clarksville Obituary: Amanda Kay Stockman

Clarksville, TN – Amanda Kay Stockman, age 45, departed this life to be with her Lord and Savior on December 12th, 2025 at her home.
Amanda was born on February 11th, 1980, at Memorial Hospital to Dwight and Sandra Stockman. She leaves behind two sons, Issac Stockman and Michael Moody; her father, Dwight Stockman; brother, Scottie (Molly) Stockman; nephews, Cody and Shawn Stockman; niece, Shayna Stockman; along with several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Sandra Stockman; grandparents, William “Bill” and Robbie Luffman, Nolie and Geneva Stockman; along with numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins.
Visitation will be Sunday, December 28th, 2025 at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home in Erin, TN, from 4:00pm until 8:00pm and again on Monday, December 29th, 2025 from 8:00am until hour of service at 12:00noon with Brother Shane Moore officiating. She will be laid to rest at the Stockman Family Cemetery located at 3625 Highway 13.
Pallbearers will be Issac Stockman, Michael Moody, Cody Stockman, Shawn Stockman, Shayna Stockman, and Jeremy Black.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Nave Funeral Home.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
