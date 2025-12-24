Clarksville Obituary: Judy Gail Byard

Clarksville, TN – Judy Gail Byard, age 74, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Sunday, December 21st, 2025.

Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, December 28th, 2025 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Joel Nulty officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 4:00pm to 7:00pm and again on Sunday from 12 noon until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Judy entered this life on August 24th, 1951, in Nashville, TN, one of 8 children to the late John and Rita Wilson. She was the co-owner of Danny’s Electric. Judy was a graduate of Cheatham County High School and was a Baptist.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Debra Gail Hightower.

Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Danny Byard; son, Phillip Byard, and his wife, Kari; sister, Debbie Benton (Jack); grandchildren, Devin Hightower (Taylor), Danniel Hightower (Tiffany), Hannah Byard, and Kassandra Beach; great-grandchildren, Decker Hightower, Darby Hightower, Demi Hightower, Turner Hightower, Dailyn Hightower, and due to make his arrival in May, Toby Hightower.

Pallbearers will be Devin Hightower, Danniel Hightower, Chad Byard, Dwight Byard, Billy Haynes, and Chris Sizemore.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com