Clarksville Obituary: Judy Gail Byard

Clarksville, TN – Judy Gail Byard, age 74, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Sunday, December 21st, 2025.
Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, December 28th, 2025 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Joel Nulty officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 4:00pm to 7:00pm and again on Sunday from 12 noon until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Judy entered this life on August 24th, 1951, in Nashville, TN, one of 8 children to the late John and Rita Wilson. She was the co-owner of Danny’s Electric. Judy was a graduate of Cheatham County High School and was a Baptist.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Debra Gail Hightower.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Danny Byard; son, Phillip Byard, and his wife, Kari; sister, Debbie Benton (Jack); grandchildren, Devin Hightower (Taylor), Danniel Hightower (Tiffany), Hannah Byard, and Kassandra Beach; great-grandchildren, Decker Hightower, Darby Hightower, Demi Hightower, Turner Hightower, Dailyn Hightower, and due to make his arrival in May, Toby Hightower.
Pallbearers will be Devin Hightower, Danniel Hightower, Chad Byard, Dwight Byard, Billy Haynes, and Chris Sizemore.
Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.
Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com