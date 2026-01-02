Clarksville Obituary: Frederick Joseph Sullivan

Clarksville, TN – Frederick Joseph Sullivan, age 79, passed away on December 24th, 2005, at St. Thomas West Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

Frederick was born on September 20th, 1946, in Washington, D.C. He lived a life marked by service, resilience, and devotion to his family. Throughout his working years, he held many jobs, including work in security and as a truck driver. His most notable and distinguished service, however, was his military career.

Frederick proudly served in the United States Army, achieving the rank of Sergeant. He completed two tours of duty in Vietnam and was highly decorated for his bravery and sacrifice, earning four Bronze Stars, a Silver Star, and a Purple Heart.

He is survived by his two sons, John Joseph Sullivan and David Dallas Sullivan; his daughter-in-law, Dawn D. Sullivan; his three step-granddaughters, Skyleigh, Shyanna, and Savanna; and his beloved granddaughter, Shelby Quinn, age four.

Frederick was preceded in death by his loving wife, Carolyn Renee Sullivan; his parents, John and Francis Sullivan; and his siblings, two brothers and a sister.

Burial services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery in the near future. Frederick Joseph Sullivan will be remembered for his strength, his service, and the love he held for his family. His legacy of courage and devotion lives on in those who loved him.

