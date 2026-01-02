Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans College Street Water Outage, Lane Closure planned for Water Main Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned water main replacement work on Monday, January 5th, 2026, at 7:00pm and will turn off water service on College Street from Kraft Street to 1362 College Street. Low water pressure possible for the vicinity during the work.

The outside northbound lane on College Street will be closed from Kraft Street to 1360 College Street at 7:00am. Traffic will be shifted to the inside northbound lane to avoid the work zone. Motorist are advised to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment.

The water main replacement is anticipated to be finished, the lane reopened and water service restored by approximately 6:00am on Tuesday, January 6th.