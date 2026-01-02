40.7 F
Clarksville
Friday, January 2, 2026
News

Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans College Street Water Outage, Lane Closure planned for Water Main Replacement

Low water pressure possible for vicinity

Lane Closure

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned water main replacement work on Monday, January 5th, 2026, at 7:00pm and will turn off water service on College Street from Kraft Street to 1362 College Street. Low water pressure possible for the vicinity during the work.

The outside northbound lane on College Street will be closed from Kraft Street to 1360 College Street at 7:00am. Traffic will be shifted to the inside northbound lane to avoid the work zone. Motorist are advised to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment.

The water main replacement is anticipated to be finished, the lane reopened and water service restored by approximately 6:00am on Tuesday, January 6th.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

