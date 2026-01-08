Austin Peay State University Unveils 2026 Athletics Hall of Fame Class

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Interim Director of Athletics Jordan Harmon announced the 2026 Austin Peay Athletics Hall of Fame Class, Wednesday.

The 48th Hall of Fame Class, which will be inducted during ceremonies held February 13th-14th, includes track and field’s Savannah Amato, soccer’s Natalia Ariza, football’s James Green, former director of facilities Charles “Bud” Jenkins, men’s golf’s Dustin Korte, and baseball’s Parker Phillips.

The athletics department will recognize the class at halftime of the men’s basketball game against Bellarmine on Saturday, February 14th. Tickets for Friday’s Hall of Fame Reception and for Saturday’s basketball doubleheader, which includes the women’s basketball game against West Georgia, will be available for purchase online through Ticketmaster. A full schedule of the Athletics Hall of Fame Weekend events will be available at a later date.

The APSU Athletics Hall of Fame, which is displayed in the front lobby of the Winfield Dunn Center, inducted legendary director of athletics and coach David Aaron as its first member in 1977. This year’s class of six inductees will bring the total number of individuals recognized to 151. The APSU Athletics Hall of Fame can be visited online at LetsGoPeay.com/HOF.

Austin Peay Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2026 Biographical Sketches

Savannah Amato, Track & Field (2015-20)

Pole vaulter Savannah Amato was a six-time Ohio Valley Conference gold medalist, three-time NCAA East Preliminaries participant, 11-time OVC Field Athlete of the Week, and 26-time event winner. A member of the OVC 75th Anniversary Team, Amato still is the only athlete in OVC Indoor Track & Field history to win the pole vault three times and is one of two Governors to win be named the Outdoor Pole Vault Champion three times in a career.

At the conclusion of her collegiate career, she held both pole vault records. While her 4.15-meter vault indoor now is tied for third all-time, Amato still holds three of the top 10 indoor pole vault marks and a program-record 4.17-meter mark from the 2017-18 season.

Natalia Ariza, Soccer (2010-13)

Natalia Ariza is one of two players in Austin Peay State University soccer history to earn four All-Ohio Valley Conference honors, with three First Team All-OVC selections and one Second Team All-OVC honor.

Despite missing the first two games of her collegiate career – due to representing Columbia in the U19 FIFA Women’s World Cup – Ariza finished her freshman season as the Govs’ second-leading scorer with 15 points, a career-best six goals, and four game-winning goals. Her freshman campaign also saw her earn First Team All-OVC, OVC All-Newcomer Team, OVC Tournament Team, and Second Team National Soccer Coaches Association of America honors.

After transitioning to a more defensive-heavy position for her second season, Ariza still scored five goals and dished out four assists as a sophomore, before combining for seven assists across her junior and senior campaigns.

Over a decade removed from her playing days in Clarksville, Ariza still ranks top 10 in program history in goals, assists, and points and is the only Governor to earn All-OVC Tournament Team selections

James Green, Football (1975-77)

Charles “Bud” Jenkins, Facilities (1992-25)

James Green was a three-year letterwinner on the defensive line for the Austin Peay’s football team from 1975-77. A two-time First Team All-Ohio Valley Conference selection, Green was a captain during Governors’ first OVC Championship season in 1977, a season in which he also earned Associated Press All-America Honorable Mention honors.Forty-eight years after his collegiate career ended with hoisting the Govs’ first championship trophy since a 1948 Volunteer State Athletic Conference title, Green’s 189-career tackles still are the 10th-most in program history and the second-most by a Gov to play three-or-fewer seasons. Green now becomes the fourth defensive player from the 1977 team to be selected to the Austin Peay Hall of Fame, joining former teammates Ron Sebree, Mike Betts, and Bob Bible.

Bud Jenkins did it all. If there was something anyone needed, Bud would be there. He is the reason anything ever worked and, if it is still working, he is probably the reason for that too. One minute he would be repairing the seats in the Dunn Center and the next he would be out at any one of Austin Peay’s athletic facilities working on whatever needed to be done.

Bud began at Austin Peay State University in 1992 and, in those 33 years, epitomized the definitions of hard work and humility. While his job was behind the scenes, his craft and care for Austin Peay showed every time someone walked into a facility.

Dustin Korte, Men’s Golf (2010-13)

One of two men’s golfers in Austin Peay history to qualify for the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship as an individual, Dustin Korte shot 204 at the 2013 NCAA Tempe Regional, including an opening-round 64 that is still tied for the third-best score in program history, to finish as the top individual and advance to the national championship. Korte’s three-round score of 204 at the Tempe Regional still is the eighth-best tournament score in program history and is the best by a Gov in the NCAA Tournament. Korte also was named a PING All-Region selection for his performance in 2013.

A two-time First Team All-Ohio Valley Conference and OVC All-Tournament Team selection, Korte received both those honors during the 2012 and 2013 seasons after being a Second Team All-OVC selection in 2011. After a 76.19 scoring average during his freshman season, Korte posted averages of 73.94, 73.15, and 72.63 during his next three seasons, en route to a 73.79 career scoring average as a Governor.

Korte also played to a .777 winning percentage (761-208-29) against the field as a junior and a .767 winning percentage (752-217-34) against the field as a senior to finish his career with a .671 mark (2,139-1,020-105).

Parker Phillips, Baseball (2017-19)

The Home Run King, Parker Phillips still is Austin Peay State University’s all-time leader in home runs, despite the recent power surges by the likes of Lyle Miller-Green and John Bay. Phillips had 56 home runs in three seasons and is the only player in program history with three 10-home run seasons. Phillips hit 12 home runs as a redshirt sophomore in 2017, before hitting a then-program record 19 home runs in 2018.

Phillips followed those seasons with the first 20-homer season in program history, hitting a then-record 25 home runs in 2019, a mark that is still the second-best single-season total in APSU history. Phillips also is 1-of-10 Govs to hit a record three home runs in a single game, but he is the only player in program history to have two three-homer games.

Phillips’ 56 career home runs and 25 home runs in 2019 both still rank as the sixth-best marks in Ohio Valley Conference history. In addition to the home runs, Phillips ranks first in Austin Peay history in hit by pitches (58) – 16 more than the next closest player – he also ranks second in grand slams (4), third in slugging percentage (.674), sixth in RBI (166), sixth in runs scored (158), eighth in sacrifice flies (12), and 16th in on-base percentage (.435).

Phillips also was selected to compete in the 2018 College Home Run Derby at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska, and advanced to the second round of the event. Phillips was a Collegiate Baseball Second Team All-America, ABCA First Team All-South Region, First Team All-OVC, and OVC All-Tournament Team selection in 2019.He also was a Second Team All-OVC selection in 2018 and a Louisville Slugger Freshman All-American, National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Second Team Freshman All-American, and OVC All-Freshman Team selection in 2018.