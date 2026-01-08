Visit Clarksville Brings BlueCross State Basketball Championships to Montgomery County

Clarksville, TN – Downtown Clarksville is about to become the center of Tennessee high school basketball.

For the first time, the BlueCross State Championship Basketball Tournament will tip off at F&M Bank Arena on March 5th–7th, 2026. The tournament, which Visit Clarksville recruited, has been relocated from Cookeville to Clarksville and is one of the most recent major wins for the city’s growing sports tourism events.

Elite Competition Coming to F&M Bank Arena

Eight of Tennessee’s top men’s and women’s private school basketball teams will compete for state titles during the three-day championship event. The tournament brings elite-level competition and statewide attention directly to downtown Clarksville, showcasing the city on a stage that typically attracts devoted fans, families, and basketball enthusiasts from across Tennessee.

For student-athletes who’ve spent the season competing for this moment, the championship tournament represents the culmination of months of hard work. For Clarksville, it’s an opportunity to demonstrate the city’s capacity to host major sporting events in a world-class venue and showcase what the city has to offer to visitors from around the state.

Significant Economic Impact Expected

The numbers tell a compelling story. According to Placer.ai data, the tournament is projected to draw up to 14,000 visitors over the course of the event, generating an estimated $2.1 million in visitor spending throughout the local economy.

That economic boost will ripple across the community from hotels, restaurants, retail shops, and local businesses all stand to benefit from the influx of visitors. Beyond the immediate financial impact, the tournament provides invaluable exposure for Clarksville as a regional hub capable of attracting and successfully hosting large-scale events.

Building Momentum for Sports Tourism

The BlueCross State Championship Basketball Tournament is one of four major sporting events that Visit Clarksville will host at F&M Bank Arena this spring. This strategic focus on sports tourism is no accident; it reflects a deliberate effort to position Clarksville as a go-to destination for athletic competitions and entertainment events.

Visit Clarksville played a key role in recruiting and facilitating the tournament, working closely with the TSSAA to bring this championship event to the city. Their efforts underscore the organization’s commitment to driving economic growth through strategic event recruitment while simultaneously raising Clarksville’s regional visitor profile.

A First for Clarksville

What makes this tournament particularly special is that it’s the first time Clarksville has hosted a TSSAA state championship basketball event of this magnitude. While the city has long supported high school athletics and welcomed visitors for various competitions, landing a Division II BlueCross State Championship represents a new level of recognition.

For local basketball fans, it’s a rare opportunity to watch championship-caliber high school basketball without traveling across Tennessee. For the community at large, it’s a chance to show off what Clarksville has to offer: from the state-of-the-art arena to the vibrant downtown district that surrounds it.

Mark your calendars for March 5th–7th, 2026. Whether you’re a die-hard basketball fan, a proud Clarksville resident, or someone who simply wants to be part of something special, the BlueCross State Championship Basketball Tournament promises to be an event worth attending.

“We appreciate the partnerships with F&M Bank Arena and Austin Peay State University which enable us to host a variety of sports and other events throughout the year,” said Visit Clarksville Chairman Ginna Holleman. “Having the amenities in the community and partnerships that support our efforts is what makes growing our tax base through tourism possible.”

About Visit Clarksville

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission was established by the State of Tennessee in 1979 to positively influence tourism in Clarksville-Montgomery County. In 2015, the organization adopted the Visit Clarksville brand. Visit Clarksville is governed by a nine-member board of directors and is funded by a portion of the local hotel-motel tax.

In 2024, the economic impact of tourism spending in Clarksville-Montgomery County contributed $419.5 million to the local economy.