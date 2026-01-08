Clarksville Obituary: Jacqueline Bell

Clarksville, TN – Jacqueline Bell, born on May 4th, 1936, in Nichols, Iowa, peacefully passed away on January 3rd, 2026, in Clarksville, Tennessee. She leaves a lasting legacy through her devotion to family and her genuine care for people, especially children.

In the early years of her life, Jackie devoted herself to her role as a loving mother and wife, nurturing and caring for her children. As they grew older, she embraced a fulfilling career, dedicating the majority of her professional life to childcare at La Petite Child Care of Iowa City. Her innate understanding of children’s needs and her compassionate approach made a significant difference in the lives of many families.

Jackie’s interests and passions extended beyond her professional life. She found great joy in the excitement and speed of NASCAR racing, often immersing herself in the thrill of speed. Alongside this passion, Jacqueline cherished the time spent caring for her beloved pets. Her adventurous spirit was particularly evident in her love for exploring and dining experiences; she frequently planned vacations centered around the best restaurants and eateries.

Prior to the passing of her husband, Thomas Jean Bell, Jackie relished their road trips that allowed them to witness the beauty of nature. Their journeys to the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, the Rocky Mountains, and the majestic Redwood forests of California, just to name a few, created lasting memories that she held dear.

Jackie is survived by her children, Michelle Croy (Christopher), Jeffrey Bell, and Lisa Sedlacek (Denny); her grandchildren, Jennifer Lopez (Carlos), Christopher Bell, Katie Gavin (Jovani), Patrick Sedlacek, Megan Sedlacek, Travis Sedlacek, Blaine Bell, Alisha Bell, and John Bell; and a host of great-grandchildren who brought her immense joy.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Thomas Jean Bell, her son Randy Bell, and her parents, Ike and Miriam Renshaw. Jackie will be remembered for her unconditional love, kindness, and the gentle spirit she brought into the lives of those around her. Her legacy will forever live on in the hearts of her family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and will be announced by the family. Condolences may be made to the family by visiting Jackie’s tribute page at NaveFuneralHomes.com.