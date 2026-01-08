Clarksville Obituary: Deasrick Crawford

Clarksville, TN – Deasrick Crawford passed away on January 3rd, 2026, at the age of 24. Born on January 10th, 2001, he was a beloved son, family member, and friend whose life, though far too short, touched many with warmth, kindness, and an unforgettable spirit.

Deasrick was known for his bright smile and the way he could bring people together. Those who knew him will remember his generosity, loyalty, and the love he showed to everyone around him. His memory will continue to live on through the many lives he impacted.

A memorial service will be held at 6:00pm on Tuesday, January 13th, 2026, at Foston Funeral Home, located at 816 Franklin Street in Clarksville, Tennessee.

