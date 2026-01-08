Clarksville Police Launch Registration for Free Citizens’ Police Academy

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department is now accepting applications for its free Citizens’ Police Academy (CPA)- Class #51. This is a ten-week program designed to provide citizens with a better understanding of law enforcement operations and how CPD officers serve the community.

The Citizens’ Police Academy offers participants the opportunity to meet officers from a wide range of specialized units, including Patrol, Criminal Investigations, Crash Investigations, K-9 Operations, Crime Scene Investigation (CSI), the T.A.C.T. Team, the Crisis Response Unit, and more.

In addition to classroom instruction, participants will take part in hands-on activities such as:

Police vehicle operations

Firearms instruction

Responding to simulated 911 calls

Use-of-force decision-making exercises

The academy offers a fun and interactive learning environment that fosters positive relationships, cooperation, and goodwill between CPD and the citizens of Clarksville.

CPA sessions will be held on Tuesday nights beginning on March 3rd through May 7th and are scheduled to last from 6:30pm to 8:30pm.

Application Deadline: February 24, 2026

Application Link: https://forms.gle/kLsfXKGTta8aTfzc7

This is not an application for employment with the Clarksville Police Department or the City of Clarksville

Additional information can also be found on the Clarksville Police Department’s website under the Citizens’ Police Academy tab in the section: www.clarksvilletn.gov/1229/Clarksville-Police-Department

Important Note:

Participation in the Academy is free; however, due to its interactive and hands-on nature, we kindly request that applicants commit to attending all sessions.

Photos will be taken during the academy. By applying, participants consent to the Clarksville Police Department using and publishing photos that may include them, without restriction.

Applicants must be 18 years of age or older and possess a high school diploma or GED.

Upon successful completion of the program, participants will attend a graduation ceremony with their classmates. A certificate will be presented, and dinner will be provided.