News

City of Clarksville Showcases Department Leaders in New Mayor’s Power Breakfast Video

By News Staff

City of ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – As part of his presentation at the 2026 Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce Mayor’s Power Breakfast, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts presented a video highlighting City department heads and the work they do in service of the people of Clarksville.

The video, produced by Goodwin Productions, showcases the vital work being done by each of the City of Clarksville’s departments, while highlighting the achievements of the past seven years.

It can be viewed on the City of Clarksville’s website and youtube channel.

“All the progress we have made as a city during the past seven years is due to the hardworking employees of our city departments. And we are blessed to have an all-star lineup of department heads, senior leaders who work hard, create a positive culture and environment, and are smart as heck,” said Mayor Pitts.

“I am proud of each of them and how they lead our city to ensure our citizens get a maximum return on their investment.”

