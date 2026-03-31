Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans New Providence Boulevard Water Outage, Lane and Road Closures for water valve work

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned an area-wide water outage and low water pressure for water valve replacement on Thursday, April 16th, 2026, at 10:00pm to affect the New Providence Boulevard vicinity including the following streets and roads.

Water Outage: April 16th, 10:00pm to April 17th, 6:00am.

New Providence Boulevard (Market Street to East Street)

Oak Street

D Street

Plum Street

B Street (Oak Street to Plum Street)

Power Street (Walnut Street to New Providence Boulevard)

Church Court

Low Water Pressure: April 16th, 10:00pm to April 17th, 6:00am.

Providence Boulevard (Market Street to Peachers Mill Road)

North Ford Street

Formal Drive

Ranger Lane

Bruce Jenner Drive

Al Oerter Drive

Mark Spitz Drive

Jim Thorpe Drive

Susan Street

Market Street

Rainbow Street

Mitchell Street

Bradford Alley

Beech Street

E Street

Chapel Street

Locust Street

Anneta Court

Simpson Lane

The northbound lanes of New Providence Boulevard will close at 7:00pm. Traffic will shift to the center lane from D Street to E Street to bypass the work zone.

The following roads will also close to traffic at 7:00pm.

Oak Street (D Street to E Street)

D Street (Oak Street to New Providence Boulevard)

Motorists should slow down, be alert to utility workers and their equipment or choose an alternate travel route to avoid traffic delays and congestion near the worksite.

Utility crews anticipate the water valve work to be finished, water service restored and the roads reopened by approximately 6:00am on Friday, April 17th.