Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans New Providence Boulevard Water Outage, Lane and Road Closures for water valve work

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned an area-wide water outage and low water pressure for water valve replacement on Thursday, April 16th, 2026, at 10:00pm to affect the New Providence Boulevard vicinity including the following streets and roads.
Water Outage: April 16th, 10:00pm to April 17th, 6:00am.
- New Providence Boulevard (Market Street to East Street)
- Oak Street
- D Street
- Plum Street
- B Street (Oak Street to Plum Street)
- Power Street (Walnut Street to New Providence Boulevard)
- Church Court
Low Water Pressure: April 16th, 10:00pm to April 17th, 6:00am.
- Providence Boulevard (Market Street to Peachers Mill Road)
- North Ford Street
- Formal Drive
- Ranger Lane
- Bruce Jenner Drive
- Al Oerter Drive
- Mark Spitz Drive
- Jim Thorpe Drive
- Susan Street
- Market Street
- Rainbow Street
- Mitchell Street
- Bradford Alley
- Beech Street
- E Street
- Chapel Street
- Locust Street
- Anneta Court
- Simpson Lane
The northbound lanes of New Providence Boulevard will close at 7:00pm. Traffic will shift to the center lane from D Street to E Street to bypass the work zone.
The following roads will also close to traffic at 7:00pm.
- Oak Street (D Street to E Street)
- D Street (Oak Street to New Providence Boulevard)
Motorists should slow down, be alert to utility workers and their equipment or choose an alternate travel route to avoid traffic delays and congestion near the worksite.
Utility crews anticipate the water valve work to be finished, water service restored and the roads reopened by approximately 6:00am on Friday, April 17th.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com