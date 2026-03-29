APSU Baseball Hits Four Homers in 8-4 Win to Clinch Series at Central Arkansas

Conway, AR – Backed by junior DJ Merriweather’s strong start on the mound, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team won game three of the Atlantic Sun Conference weekend series against Central Arkansas by a score of 8-4 to win the series, Sunday, at Bear Stadium in Conway, Arkansas.

How it Happened

Austin Peay State University opened the scoring early, as it brought in a pair of runs to begin the game. Graduate Trevor Conley doubled to the left center alley to lead off the game before redshirt junior Ray Velazquez hit his sixth home run of the season for the first runs of the game.

The Governors would tack on another run in the next inning off one swing, with sophomore Mason Pangborn hitting his first-career home run over the right field fence. The Bears would answer back in the bottom of the frame, as Jack Runsick hit a two-run homer out to left center.

Another run wouldn’t come in to score for either team until the top of the fifth, when Velazquez hit his second homer of the day to double the Governors’ lead.

Two more runs came in to score in the sixth off hits from Conley and senior Zion Taylor. Then, in the seventh inning, redshirt sophomore Cole Johnson hit a two-run homer out to left center to put the Govs up by six.

The Bears would put pressure on the Governors in the bottom half of the seventh, as they scored a pair of runs off a bases-loaded walk and a sacrifice fly. But that is all they could do as redshirt senior Jackson Hohensee shut the door, throwing 2.2 innings out of the pen and striking out four while not allowing a run to score.

Junior DJ Merriweather picked up the win to improve to 2-0 this season, after throwing 5.1 innings to start the game, while striking out seven batters and allowing just two runs to score.

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Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team will finish their Southeastern Conference tour with midweek action at Tennessee starting on Tuesday 5:00pm CT at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.