Clarksville Obituary: Robert Eugene Myrick

Clarksville, TN – Robert Eugene Myrick, age 84, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on January 7th, 2026. He was born on July 14th, 1941, in Memphis, TN. Robert was a jack-of-all-trades and would tinker with anything until it was fixed.

He enjoyed days spent going to the river and finding a spot to fish or just watching an old western movie. Most of all, he loved his family and spending time with them, especially his grandchildren.

Robert is preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Esther and Paul Chincock; father, Robert Myrick Sr.; children, Loretta Myrick and Tommy Myrick; and one grandchild. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Barbara Boudreau Myrick; children: Gary (Jeannie) Myrick, Kathy Morgan, Kimberly (Galen) Schaffer, and Kelly Stroud; siblings: Margaret, Paula, Debbie, Nancy, and Paul Jr.; 13 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren on the way.

