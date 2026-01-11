38.3 F
January 11, 2026
Clarksville Police Investigate Death at Bob’s Discount Tobacco on Providence Boulevard

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – At approximately 6:00am this morning, January 11th, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) officers responded to Bob’s Discount Tobacco, 505 Providence Boulevard, to conduct a welfare check.

Upon arrival, officers located a male lying on the ground in the front parking lot. Montgomery County EMS responded and pronounced the male deceased at the scene.

Detectives with the CPD Special Operations Homicide Unit are currently processing the scene. The preliminary investigation indicates there is no foul play involved. This remains an active investigation, and no additional information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Detective King at 931.648.0656, ext. 5280.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

