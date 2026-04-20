Working Families Tax Cuts Deliver Bigger Refunds in 2026 Tax Season

Written by Marsha Blackburn

U.S. Senator

Washington, D.C. – When taxpayers send their hard-earned money to Washington, D.C., they expect the government to be a good steward of their tax dollars. Yet under Joe Biden, Democrats abused that trust, raising taxes to fund a far-left spending spree that fueled inflation, killed jobs, and sent our debt soaring.

Under President Donald J. Trump, those days are over. Last week marked the end of the 2026 tax season, which provided historic relief for millions of Tennesseans and Americans. Thanks to the Working Families Tax Cuts, filers received average refunds exceeding $3,500, up 24 percent compared with the four-year average under Biden.

A big reason why refunds are higher: Almost half of filers are claiming new tax breaks created under the law, and Americans who claim these tax breaks are seeing average refunds that are $775 higher than last year. For millions of working families, that’s more money for groceries, gas, car payments, school, clothing, and more.

As part of the law, I was honored to deliver a $6,000 bonus deduction for our seniors, eliminating taxes on Social Security for 88 percent of recipients. Because of this provision, seniors will save an average of $670 this year, and more than 30 million have claimed the deduction.

For workers across the country, we also lowered taxes on tips and overtime. With the new tips deduction, single filers will see an average savings of $1,370, while the overtime deduction provides $1,440 in average savings. All told, more than 6 million Americans have claimed No Tax on Tips, while 25 million have claimed No Tax on Overtime.

The Working Families Tax Cuts also established the Trump Accounts, which will jumpstart the American Dream for the next generation. Under the law, Americans born between 2025 and 2028 are eligible for a $1,000 seed contribution from the Treasury Department, which will grow alongside annual contributions. The Trump administration estimates that the value of these accounts could exceed $300,000 by adulthood, providing our children and grandchildren a nest egg that can pay for education, a new home, or equipment to start a business. Already, nearly 5 million Americans have opened these accounts.

Beyond these provisions, the law secured an enhanced child tax credit claimed by more than 34 million families, new incentives for employer-provided child care, and a new deduction for interest paid on made-in-America vehicles. It permanently extended the estate and lifetime gift tax exemption to protect family farms and businesses, increased the standard deduction claimed by 90 percent of filers, and made permanent the 2017 Trump tax cuts for businesses that fueled investment across America.

If Republicans hadn’t passed the Working Families Tax Cuts last year, workers would have seen the largest tax hike in U.S. history: $4 trillion.

Such an increase would have devastated the U.S. economy: $540 billion in lost wages, $1.1 trillion wiped out from our GDP, and nearly 6 million jobs eliminated, including more than 1 million from manufacturing. Despite these stakes, every single Democrat in Congress voted against the law. They wanted Americans paying trillions more in taxes because they believe they have a right to your money—even if that comes at the cost of fewer jobs, lower wages, and less opportunity.

As this tax season comes to a close, we can be grateful that Democrats never had the opportunity to wreak even more havoc on our country. Under President Donald J. Trump’s leadership, Americans are celebrating that they have more money in their pocketbooks—not less.