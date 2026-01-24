Fort Campbell on Limited Operations January 26th; BACH and Clinics Closed

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, as well as all associated dental and outpatient services will be CLOSED on Monday, January 26th.

– Fort Campbell is open for limited operations on Monday, January 26th, 2026, due to weather and safety reasons. Emergency essential employees report at normal time unless otherwise directed by your supervisor. Tenant organization employees contact your supervisor for instructions.

If you have a scheduled appointment, you will be contacted to reschedule. You can also reach out to your care team through the Appointment Line or the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal when normal operations resume.