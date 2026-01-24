Fort Campbell on Limited Operations January 26th; BACH and Clinics Closed

Fort Campbell, KY – Fort Campbell is open for limited operations on Monday, January 26th, 2026, due to weather and safety reasons. Emergency essential employees report at normal time unless otherwise directed by your supervisor. Tenant organization employees contact your supervisor for instructions.
Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, as well as all associated dental and outpatient services will be CLOSED on Monday, January 26th.
However
- Behavioral Health appointments will proceed virtually as scheduled.
- 24/7 Emergency and Inpatient Services remain OPEN, including Labor & Delivery
If you have a scheduled appointment, you will be contacted to reschedule. You can also reach out to your care team through the Appointment Line or the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal when normal operations resume.
There are multiple ways to stay in the know:
- My Army Post App (MAPA) – Download the free app from your mobile device’s app store, create an account, select Fort Campbell, and enable push notifications for information about delays or closures. Check out the announcements for weather alerts, road conditions, and more.
- ALERT! – Visit the ALERT! page on the Fort Campbell website for information on how to sign up for the emergency notification system: https://home.army.mil/campbell/index.php/about/faq/alert
- Fort Campbell website: visit our Weather Alert webpage at https://home.army.mil/campbell/weather-alerts
- Social Media – Follow Fort Campbell on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter