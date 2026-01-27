Fort Campbell Operating on Limited Schedule January 28th Due to Weather

Schools

Fort Campbell Schools will be CLOSED for all students and staff on Wednesday, January 28th. This closure includes all regular school operations and all after-school sports and activities.

Christian County Public Schools will be virtual through Wednesday, January 28th.

Clarksville-Montgomery County School System schools and district offices will be closed through Thursday, January 29th. All after school activities, athletics and practices are canceled through Wednesday.

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH), as well as all associated dental and outpatient services, will be CLOSED on Wednesday, January 28th. However:

*BACH will have limited outpatient pharmacy capability for those with immediate need at the BACH main pharmacy from 8:00am-12:00pm

* Behavioral Health appointments will proceed virtually as scheduled.

* 24/7 Emergency and Inpatient Services remain OPEN, including Labor & Delivery

If you have a scheduled appointment, you will be contacted to reschedule. You can also reach out to your care team through the Appointment Line or the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal when normal operations resume.