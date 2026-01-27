Fort Campbell Operating on Limited Schedule January 28th Due to Weather

Fort Campbell, KY – Fort Campbell is open for limited operations on Wednesday, January 28th, 2026 , due to weather and safety reasons.
Emergency essential employees report at their normal time unless otherwise directed by your supervisor. Tenant organization employees contact your supervisor for instructions.
Gates
Fort Campbell Gates will be on DONSA operating hours on Wednesday, January 28th.
Fort Campbell Commissary
Fort Campbell Commissary will be OPEN from 10:00am until 5:00pm on Wednesday, January 28th.
Fort Campbell AAFES Exchange
The following Fort Campbell AAFES Exchange facilities will be open:
- Kentucky Express (Bastogne Avenue)
- Tuesday, January 27th: Will close at 4:00pm
- Wednesday, January 28th: Open until 6:00pm
- Tennessee Express (Airborne Street): Open until 5:00pm
- Troop Express (Rakkasan): Open until 5:00pm
- Main Exchange and Food Court will be open 11:00am- 5:00pm
All other AAFES facilities will open from 10:00am until 6:00pm
Fort Campbell MWR
Fort Campbell MWR facilities are closed on Wednesday, January 28th, except for:
- 24/7 unmanned PFCs (Shaw, Gertsch and Lozada)
- Mission essential childcare at Eagles CDC and Airborne SAC will be available from 7:00am – 6:00pm
Dogs in MWR Kennels are being cared for. MWR staff will continue to routinely monitor the campgrounds to assist campers.
Schools
- Fort Campbell Schools will be CLOSED for all students and staff on Wednesday, January 28th. This closure includes all regular school operations and all after-school sports and activities.
- Christian County Public Schools will be virtual through Wednesday, January 28th.
- Clarksville-Montgomery County School System schools and district offices will be closed through Thursday, January 29th. All after school activities, athletics and practices are canceled through Wednesday.
Blanchfield Army Community Hospital
Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH), as well as all associated dental and outpatient services, will be CLOSED on Wednesday, January 28th. However:
*BACH will have limited outpatient pharmacy capability for those with immediate need at the BACH main pharmacy from 8:00am-12:00pm
* Behavioral Health appointments will proceed virtually as scheduled.
* 24/7 Emergency and Inpatient Services remain OPEN, including Labor & Delivery
If you have a scheduled appointment, you will be contacted to reschedule. You can also reach out to your care team through the Appointment Line or the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal when normal operations resume.
RSO
Fort Campbell Integrated Religious Support Office. All services are cancelled through Wednesday, January 28th.
There Are Multiple Ways To Say In The Know
- My Army Post App (MAPA) – Download the free app from your mobile device’s app store, create an account, select Fort Campbell, and enable push notifications for information about delays or closures. Check out the announcements for weather alerts, road conditions, and more.
- ALERT! – Visit the ALERT! page on the Fort Campbell website for information on how to sign up for the emergency notification system: https://home.army.mil/campbell/index.php/about/faq/alert
- Fort Campbell website: visit our Weather Alert webpage at https://home.army.mil/campbell/weather-alerts
- Social Media – Follow Fort Campbell on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter