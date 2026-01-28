Tennessee Men’s Basketball Travels to Georgia for Midweek SEC Game

Tennessee (13-6 | 3-3 SEC) at Georgia (16-4 | 4-3 SEC)

Wednesday, January 28th, 2026 | 6:00pm CT / 7:00pm ET

Athens, GA | Stegeman Coliseum | TV: SEC Network

Knoxville, TN – The Tennessee men’s basketball team (13-6, 3-3) is set to continue the 2025-26 slate Wednesday, as they travel to Athens, GA to face the Georgia Bulldogs (16-4, 4-3). Tip-off is set for 6:00pm CT (7:00pm ET).

Fans can watch Wednesday’s game on SEC Network and stream on the ESPN App. John Schriffen (play-by-play) and Daymeon Fishback (color) will have the call.

Fans state-wide can tune in to their local Vol Network radio affiliate to hear Voice of the Vols Mike Keith and analyst John Wilkerson depict the action.

The Matchup

The Volunteers’ 100 wins over Georgia are their second-most against any school, trailing only their 132 against Vanderbilt.

The Vols are 7-1 in their last eight versus Georgia after going 2-9 in the prior 11, including dropping five in a row before the current eight-game span.

Tennessee was ranked in all seven wins in this stretch and unranked in the loss.

UT has won two in a row in Athens after losing the previous six there.

Last year’s game on 1/15/25 was first in series history with both sides in the AP top 25. It was also the first time the Vols met a ranked Georgia team since 2/8/03.

Tennessee’s 13 matchups with Mike White are its fifth-most against any active head coach, behind only John Calipari (40), Rick Pitino (22), Frank Martin (18) and Andy Kennedy (16).

After going 20-13 (8-10) and making the NCAA Tournament last year, Georgia was picked No. 14 in the SEC preseason poll.

Jeremiah Wilkinson, a sophomore guard, paces Georgia with 17.7 ppg and 1.8 spg.

News and Notes

UT Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Dr. Daniel J. White (Danny) is the younger brother of Georgia head coach Mike White. Both played college basketball: Danny at Towson and Notre Dame, Mike at Ole Miss. The Volunteers fell to Florida, where Mike then worked, two days before Danny was hired on 1/21/21, but are 6-1 against him since.

Rick Barnes and Mike White both joined the SEC in 2015-16. Barnes is 11-2 against White, including 8-2 while he was at Florida (2015-22) and a 3-0 mark while at Georgia.

UT’s Amorrow Morgan coached Georgia’s Jeremiah Wilkinson last season at Cal, where he was the ACC Sixth Man of the Year. This is the third time this season Morgan has faced a former player.

Georgia’s Kanon Catchings is the nephew of former Lady Vols star Tamika Catchings. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer was a four-time All-American at UT and a 12-time All-WNBA pick.

Georgia’s Blue Cain is a native of Knoxville and he went to Knoxville Catholic for three years.

In the victory at #17 Alabama, Nate Ament became the first freshman with 29p/7r/3a on the road against a ranked team since Chase Budinger on 2/10/07.

Rick Barnes‘ 849 wins are second among active DI coaches and No. 10 all-time (min. 10 years in DI). He is one win away from becoming the 10th coach with 850 victories (min. 10 years in DI).

This will be Rick Barnes‘ 1,279th game as a head coach, tying Jerry Slocum for eighth-most all-time (min. 10 years in DI).

Tennessee, Alabama and Houston are the only schools to make the last three Sweet 16s. Tennessee, Alabama and Duke are the only three in the last two Elite Eights.

UT finished a program-best fifth in the AP Poll, Coaches Poll and KenPom in 2023-24 and 2024-25.

The Volunteers’ 214 wins the last nine years (2017-26) rank co-ninth in Division I, tying Arizona (214). Only Gonzaga (260), Houston (260), Duke (238), Kansas (227), Purdue (223), Saint Mary’s (219), Liberty (216), and Auburn (215) own more.

Beasts On The Boards

Tennessee leads the nation, per KenPom, with a 43.9 offensive rebounding percentage. That is decimal points above second-ranked Florida (43.9) and 3.1 ahead of third-place Virginia (40.8).

The Volunteers have logged double-digit offensive rebounds 18 of 19 games, with 13-plus in 14, 15-plus in 11, 18-plus in five and 20-plus in four. Their top tally is 24.

UT is fourth in Division I in rebounding margin (12.0) and eighth in total rebounds per game (42.53).

The UT Vols have grabbed at least 35 total boards in 16 of 19 contests, with 42-plus in 10, 47-plus in seven and 50-plus in five. Their highest mark is 60.

Jaylen Carey (four times), J.P. Estrella (three), Felix Okpara (two), Nate Ament (one) and DeWayne Brown II (one) have all amassed 10 total rebounds in a game this season.

According to KenPom, Jaylen Carey ranks third in the country with his 19.5 offensive rebounding percentage.

In his second start, versus Gardner-Webb (12/21/25), DeWayne Brown II had 14 rebounds. He tied Grant Williams (3/1/17), Jarnell Stokes (3/3/12) and Brian Williams (12/15/07) for the most by a UT freshman in the last 20 seasons (2006-26). He also tied the fifth-highest total by any Vol in the Rick Barnes era.

The Volunteers pulled down 60 rebounds in the double-overtime victory against Texas A&M (1/13/26) and conceded just 35 (plus-25). It marked their first time with 55-plus rebounds since grabbing 58 on 11/18/08 versus UT Martin. UT had 24 offensive boards and allowed only 10 (plus-14). Jaylen Carey (10p, 9r) was one rebound away from giving Tennessee three players with double-digit boards and double-doubles, as Bishop Boswell (13p, 11r) and Felix Okpara (10p, 12r) both hit that mark.

Containing The Crimson Tide

Tennessee earned a 79-73 win at #17 Alabama on 1/24/26, rallying from a 10-point first-half deficit to claim a fifth consecutive series victory. Nate Ament scored a career-high 29 points and Ja’Kobi Gillespie added 24.

The Volunteers have now defeated Alabama five-plus times in a row thrice in program history, with this the first such instance since a nine-game stretch from 1/6/68 to 1/29/72.In addition, Tennessee has held Alabama to 76 points or fewer in all nine meetings since Nate Oats took over as head coach in 2019-20, allowing just 70.9 points per game. As of 1/24/26, the teams’ most recent meeting, the Crimson Tide was averaging 85.4 points per game against all other opponents during that seven-year stretch.