APSU Men’s Basketball Faces Eastern Kentucky in Longstanding Rivalry Showdown

Austin Peay (13=6 | 7-1 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky (7-14 | 3-5 ASUN)

Wednesday, January 28th, 2026 | 6:00pm

Richmond, KY | Baptist Health Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team faces Eastern Kentucky for the 124th time in the rivalry’s 62-year history on Saturday for a 6:00pm CT game in Richmond, Kentucky.

In a three-way tie atop the Atlantic Sun Conference standings, Austin Peay (13-6, 7-1 ASUN) is coming off a 2-0 week in which the Governors earned a 21-point win against Florida Gulf Coast, Thursday, and a 73-65 victory over Stetson, Friday, both at F&M Bank Arena.

The wins extended the APSU Govs’ home record to 9-0 including 5-0 in league play. Wednesday, the Governors look to improve to 3-1 in road ASUN games in what would be their first win against the Colonels in Baptist Health Arena since February 1st, 2017.

Austin Peay State University and Eastern Kentucky (7-14, 3-5 ASUN) have faced off nearly every season – with the one exception being the 2021-22 season in which EKU left the Ohio Valley Conference for the ASUN Conference a year prior to the Govs – since the all-time series began January 9th, 1964. The series features nine postseason meetings including four conference title matchups.

The Governors lead the all-time series 66-57 and have won three of the last four meetings dating back to January 2024, but the Colonels are 33-23 against the Govs at Baptist Health Arena.

APSU has three players in the top 20 across the ASUN in scoring – Collin Parker (14.5 points per game, eighth), Zyree Collins (14.3, 11th), Rashaud Marshall (13.0, 18th). Parker has led the Govs in scoring seven times this season and has all four of the Govs’ top-four scoring performances this season, while Collins leads all ASUN freshmen in scoring while also pacing all freshman nationally with his 2.42 steals per game.

Marshall, who is coming off a 21-point, nine rebound effort against Stetson, leads the ASUN and ranks 10th nationally with a 64.0 field-goal percentage. That mark currently sits third all-time in program history and is the highest by a Gov since Chris Freeman shot 64.4% from the floor during the 2014-15 season.

From The Jump

Led by Collins’ 2.42 steal per game, the Govs lead the conference and rank third in Division I with 11.1 steals per game, while also ranking top 10 nationally in turnover margin (+5.5, sixth), and turnovers forced per game (16.32, eighth). The APSU Govs also pace the ASUN and reside in the top 100 nationally in scoring defense (69.6), scoring margin (+10.2), three-point percentage defense (31.6%), and turnovers allowed per game (10.8).Wednesday’s game and all ASUN Conference matchups will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Austin Peay State University and Eastern Kentucky meet for the 124th time in program history. APSU leads the all-time series 66-57, while the series is tied 3-3 in ASUN play.

Eastern Kentucky is 33-23 all-time against Austin Peay State University in Richmond where it has won four-straight and seven of the last eight meetings.

Austin Peay State University currently sits in a three-way tie atop the ASUN standings – tied with Lipscomb and Queens – and would be the No. 2 seed in the 2026 ASUN Basketball Tournament if the season ended today.

EKU currently sits in a five-way tie for fifth in the league standings.

The Govs take a two-game winning streak into Wednesday’s matchup. APSU is 5-2 in such games this season.

With a win, Austin Peay State University would tie for its best start through 20 games since the 1976-77 season.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates on all things Governors’ basketball, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsMBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

Following Wednesday’ game against the Colonels, the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team heads south for a Saturday 3:30pm CT clash against West Georgia at The Coliseum in Carrollton, Georgia.