Fort Campbell DODEA Schools Remain Closed January 28th Due to Ice and Cold

Clarksville, TN – Dear Fort Campbell Schools Families and Staff,

Due to the continued icy conditions of roadways, parking lots, and walkways, and the cold temperatures predicted, all DODEA schools on Fort Campbell will continue to be closed for all students and staff on Wednesday, January 28th, 2026. This closure includes all regular school operations and all after-school sports and activities.

We appreciate your support and understanding in keeping everyone safe.

Respectfully,

Fort Campbell Schools