29.6 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, January 27, 2026
HomeEducationFort Campbell DODEA Schools Remain Closed January 28th Due to Ice and...
EducationFort Campbell

Fort Campbell DODEA Schools Remain Closed January 28th Due to Ice and Cold

News Staff
By News Staff
School Closed

Fort Campbell High School FalconsClarksville, TN – Dear Fort Campbell Schools Families and Staff,

Due to the continued icy conditions of roadways, parking lots, and walkways, and the cold temperatures predicted, all DODEA schools on Fort Campbell will continue to be closed for all students and staff on Wednesday, January 28th, 2026. This closure includes all regular school operations and all after-school sports and activities.

We appreciate your support and understanding in keeping everyone safe.

Respectfully,
Fort Campbell Schools

Previous article
Clarksville Christian School Closed January 28th Due to Icy Roads and Freezing Temps
Next article
APSU Men’s Basketball Faces Eastern Kentucky in Longstanding Rivalry Showdown
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information