Clarksville’s Roxy Regional Theatre Announces Ticket on Sale Now for The Diary of Anne Frank

Clarksville, TN – Tickets are now on sale for The Diary of Anne Frank at the Roxy Regional Theatre! In this transcendentally powerful new adaptation, Anne Frank emerges from history a living, lyrical, intensely gifted young girl, who confronts her rapidly changing life and the increasing horror of her time with astonishing honesty, wit, and determination.

This impassioned drama about the lives of eight people hiding from the Nazis in a concealed storage attic captures the claustrophobic realities of their daily existence—their fear, their hope, their laughter, their grief.

Each day of these two dark years, Anne’s voice shines through: “When I write, I shake off all my cares. But I want to achieve more than that. I want to be useful and bring enjoyment to all people, even those I’ve never met. I want to go on living even after my death!”

Friday, February 13th at 7:00pm

Saturday, February 14th at 2:00pm

Sunday, February 15th at 2:00pm

Thursday, February 19th at 7:00pm

Friday, February 20th at 7:00pm

Saturday, February 21st at 2:00pm

Saturday, February 21st at 7:00pm

Sunday, February 22nd at 2:00pm

Please note: As construction of the new Clarksville Performing Arts Center (CPAC) is slated to begin later this year, “The Diary of Anne Frank” will be presented in our temporary location at 114 Public Square.

Based on Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl, this production is newly adapted by Wendy Kesselman from the play by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett and is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection, www.dramatists.com.

Tickets are $35.00 (adults) and $15.00 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre (114 Public Square) during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances).

