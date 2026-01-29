Clarksville Obituary: Hazel Mearl Hendrick

Clarksville, TN – Hazel Mearl Hendrick, 86, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on January 28th, 2026, at her residence.

Celebration of Life will be held 2:00pm Wednesday, February 4th, 2026 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Chaplain Andre Frandle officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00pm until the hour of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Hazel was born on May 11th, 1939 in Zwolle, LA; daughter of the late Lou and Della Leone.

In addition to her parents Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Donald Hendrick; brothers, Bill Leone, Marvin Leone, Ellis Leone, Raymond Leone, and Dully Leone; and one sister, Lucille Ebarb.

Survivors include her son, Scott Hendrick and daughter, Debbie Priddy; grandchildren, Michele Priddy (Robby Hand), Amanda Mitchell (Will), Brittany Phillips (Zachary) and Justin Hendrick (Kristina); great grandchildren Owen Mitchell, Liam Mitchell, Pete Mitchell, Mason Hendrick and Lacey Phillips; sister, Mary Clarke; sister-in-laws, Hazel Leone and Recketta Hendrick.

Hazel also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Justin Hendrick, Will Mitchell, Robby Hand, Zachary Phillips, Owen Mitchell, and Liam Mitchell.

Honorary pallbearer, Pete Mitchell.

The Hendrick family would like to extend a special thanks to all of the hospice team at TN Quality Hospice and to nurse, Alaina.

