Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Woodale Drive Water Outage, Road Closure for Water Main Leak Repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) is repairing a water main on Woodale Drive and has turned off water service from North Magnolia Drive to Shalimar Drive. Low water pressure may affect the vicinity during the work.

Woodale Drive has been closed from North Magnolia Drive to Shalimar Drive. Traffic will be detoured to North Magnolia Drive and Shalimar Drive to avoid the work zone. Motorists are advised to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment.

The water main leak repair is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the road reopened by approximately 6:00pm.