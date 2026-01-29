Clarksville Christian School Closed Friday, Remote Learning Continues

Clarksville, TN – Due to ongoing conditions in the area, Clarksville Christian School (CCS) will be closed for all campus-based activities on Friday, January 30th, 2026. Classes will continue in remote learning mode.

We’d hoped to welcome everyone back sooner, but the overnight cold temperatures have caused refreezing, and the widespread ice in remains a serious challenge. Many families and staff members have reported that some neighborhoods and side roads feel like a real-life Olympic sledding course!

In any event, we’re super thankful that our hardworking maintenance crews returned to campus this week and are working diligently to carefully clear parking lots, sidewalks, ramps, and walkways. This ice is no joke, but progress is being made. We’re making steady progress and are preparing to be back on campus on Monday.

Please keep an eye on your email for any further updates!