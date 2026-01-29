33.2 F
Clarksville
Thursday, January 29, 2026
HomeNewsFort CampbellFort Campbell Operating Under Mission-Essential Status Friday, January 30th
Fort Campbell

Fort Campbell Operating Under Mission-Essential Status Friday, January 30th

News Staff
By News Staff
Fort Campbell Announces Limited Operations January 30th
101st Airborne Division - Fort Campbell, KYFort Campbell, KY – Fort Campbell is open for Mission and Emergency Essential operations on Friday, January 30th, 2026.
 
We will initiate return to work through O6 level guidance. All Soldiers and employees must contact your direct supervisor for reporting instructions and times.

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) will be open and returns to full operation on Friday, January 30th. Some services may be impacted due to staff availability.

Fort Campbell AAFES Exchange

All Fort Campbell Exchange will be open regular hours of operation on Friday, January 30th.
 

Fort Campbell Commissary

Fort Campbell Commissary will be open on regular hours of operation on Friday, January 30th.

Fort Campbell MWR

*Please continue to check our page or Fort Campbell MWR for an update regarding Fort Campbell MWR facilities and activities.

Fort Campbell Schools

Gates

Fort Campbell Gates will be on normal operating hours on Friday, January 30th.
Previous article
Clarksville Christian School Closed Friday, Remote Learning Continues
Next article
APSU Women’s Tennis Aims to Stay Undefeated Against Southern Indiana
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information