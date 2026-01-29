Fort Campbell Operating Under Mission-Essential Status Friday, January 30th

Fort Campbell, KY – Fort Campbell is open for Mission and Emergency Essential operations on Friday, January 30th, 2026.
We will initiate return to work through O6 level guidance. All Soldiers and employees must contact your direct supervisor for reporting instructions and times.
Blanchfield Army Community Hospital
Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) will be open and returns to full operation on Friday, January 30th. Some services may be impacted due to staff availability.
Fort Campbell AAFES Exchange
All Fort Campbell Exchange will be open regular hours of operation on Friday, January 30th.
Fort Campbell Commissary
Fort Campbell Commissary will be open on regular hours of operation on Friday, January 30th.
Fort Campbell MWR
*Please continue to check our page or Fort Campbell MWR for an update regarding Fort Campbell MWR facilities and activities.
Fort Campbell Schools
- Fort Campbell Schools will be CLOSED for all students and staff through Friday, January 30th.
- Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) and district offices will be closed through Friday, January 30th.
- Christian County Public Schools are closed through Friday, January 30th.
Gates
Fort Campbell Gates will be on normal operating hours on Friday, January 30th.