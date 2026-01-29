Cold Weather Advisory Issued for Clarksville-Montgomery County Through Monday

Clarksville, TN – A Cold Weather Advisory will impact Clarksville and Montgomery County from midnight Friday night through noon Monday, as a prolonged stretch of subfreezing temperatures and dangerous wind chills grips the region.

Residents should prepare for bitterly cold mornings and limited daytime warming, with conditions that could pose health risks for anyone exposed to the elements for extended periods.

The overnight period heading into Saturday will be especially harsh, with temperatures falling to around 10 degrees and wind chill values dropping as low as 4 degrees below zero. These conditions increase the risk of hypothermia and frostbite on exposed skin in a short amount of time.

Cold air remains firmly in place during the day Saturday, when temperatures only climb to near 20 degrees despite daylight hours. Even with some sunshine, the persistent chill will make outdoor activities uncomfortable and potentially dangerous without proper protection.

Another frigid night follows, with temperatures dipping to around 7 degrees. Any lingering moisture on roads or sidewalks may refreeze, creating slick spots in addition to the cold-related hazards.

A modest improvement arrives during the day Sunday as highs reach near 29 degrees, but readings will still stay below freezing, preventing much melting and keeping icy patches a concern in shaded areas.

Temperatures drop Sunday night again to around 14 degrees, maintaining the extended stretch of hard freezes across the county and continuing the risk for cold-related issues.

Some relief is finally expected during the day Monday, when highs approach 39 degrees, allowing temperatures to rise above freezing for the first time in several days and beginning a gradual thaw.

Officials urge residents to use caution while traveling outside, dress in layers, and wear hats and gloves to protect against the extreme cold. Checking on vulnerable neighbors, bringing pets indoors, and ensuring proper heating safety at home are also important steps during this advisory period.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.