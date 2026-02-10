Clarksville Obituary: Tsutako Kumkichi Henry

Clarksville, TN – Tsutako Kumkichi Henry, age 96, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on February 5th, 2026.

Born in Japan, she carried throughout her long life the grace, resilience, and humility that reflected her heritage. She experienced deep love alongside her devoted husband, and after his passing, she continued forward with courage and quiet perseverance.

In her later years, though much of her family had gone before her, she was surrounded by compassion, kindness, and caring presence. Her life reminds us that true connection is not measured only by family ties, but by the love and dignity we offer one another.

She will be remembered with respect, tenderness, and gratitude for the life she lived and the peace she now carries.

May her spirit find eternal rest, reunited with her beloved husband and guided gently into everlasting light.

No services are planned at this time.

