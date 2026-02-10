Clarksville Obituary: Tsutako Kumkichi Henry

Clarksville, TN – Tsutako Kumkichi Henry, age 96, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on February 5th, 2026.
Born in Japan, she carried throughout her long life the grace, resilience, and humility that reflected her heritage. She experienced deep love alongside her devoted husband, and after his passing, she continued forward with courage and quiet perseverance.
In her later years, though much of her family had gone before her, she was surrounded by compassion, kindness, and caring presence. Her life reminds us that true connection is not measured only by family ties, but by the love and dignity we offer one another.
She will be remembered with respect, tenderness, and gratitude for the life she lived and the peace she now carries.
May her spirit find eternal rest, reunited with her beloved husband and guided gently into everlasting light.
No services are planned at this time.
Please visit Tsutako’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory.
About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory
The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.
You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.
Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.
For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com