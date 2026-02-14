Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Comes Up Short Against West Georgia, 95-74

Clarksville, TN – Anovia Sheals led with 23 points, but the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team fell 95-74 to Atlantic Sun Conference opponent West Georgia, Saturday, at F&M Bank Arena.

Austin Peay (14-10, 6-8 ASUN) and West Georgia () exchanged shots, as a jumper by JaNiah Newell tied the game at 8 four minutes into the first quarter. The APSU Govs built their lead to six with a jumper by Anovia Sheals, consecutive layups by Jim’Miyah Branton, making the score 14-8 with four minutes to play in the first frame.

Four successive three pointers by the Wolves allowed them to take the lead, as free throws by Sydne Tolbert ended the first frame with the Wolves leading 24-20.

The Governors cut their deficit to as little as two at 29-27 with a jumper by Lameria Thomas and a layup by Sheals with 7:15 left before the break. The Wolves pulled away from the Govs, ending the first half on an 8-3 run to lead 49-35 at the break.

West Georgia continued to dominate well into the third frame, as a jumper by Tolbert gave them a 23-point lead at 72-49 with just over a minute remaining. A three-pointer and jumper by Branton got the APSU Govs within 18, but another three-pointer by Tolbert ended the quarter with the Wolves leading 75-54.

A three-pointer by Kyra Perkins allowed the Govs to get within 15 at 82-67 with four minutes remaining in the game, but the Wolves took the 95-74 ASUN win.

The Difference

Fouls. The Governors had 23 fouls compared to the Wolves’ 14.

Inside The Box Score

Anovia Sheals led with 23 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

Sheals and Mya Williams had two steals each.

Lameria Thomas had one block.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team returns to action Wednesday, February 18th, traveling to Conway, Arkansas, to face Central Arkansas in a 6:30pm contest.