Clarksville Obituary: Naomi Ruth Drollinger,

Clarksville, TN – Naomi Ruth Drollinger, a cherished homemaker and a pillar of love in her family, passed away on February 7th, 2026, at Spring Meadows, leaving behind a legacy of compassion and creativity.

She was born on January 29th, 1930, in Dallas Center, Iowa, and her journey through life was marked by devotion to her family and a deep faith that guided her every step.

As a loving wife to the late Russell Drollinger, Naomi embodied the spirit of partnership and affection. Together, they nurtured a family filled with joy, laughter, and cherished memories. Naomi was a dedicated mother to her daughter, Vicki Braun (Dennis) of Clarksville, who carries forward her mother’s warmth and kindness.

Naomi’s influence extends to her role as a grandmother and great-grandmother, where she found boundless joy and pride. Her granddaughters, Deanna Braun-Flathers (Robert) of Cumberland Furnace, Tania Babcock (Rich) of Oakley, California, and Shannon O’Connor (Daniel) of Tamuning, Guam, remember the love and care she poured into their lives. Naomi’s legacy continues through her beloved grandchildren: Brianna, Lucas, Kaylee, Bridget, Mackenzie, Ricky, Michael, Rylan, and David, each of whom will carry a piece of her heart with them forever.

A devoted member of Grace Baptist Church in Redding, California, Naomi’s faith was an integral part of her life. She found solace and community within her church family, forming bonds that enriched her spirit. Outside of her spiritual pursuits, Naomi had many passions that brought her joy. She was proud of her work as an Avon representative, honored with several awards recognizing her dedication and success. She was an expert seamstress. She took great pride in sewing clothes for herself and family, showcasing her talent and love with each stitch.

Naomi’s vivacious spirit led her to embrace life fully, participating with enthusiasm in square dancing and exploring the beauty of the United States while traveling in an RV. Her adventurous nature and zest for life inspired those around her, creating lasting memories that will be spoken of fondly for years to come.

Naomi was preceded in death by her cherished husband of 73 years, Russell Drollinger, and her parents, Herbert Charles Williams and Edna Oneida Bailey Williams. Though they are no longer with us, their memories live on through Naomi’s legacy of love and devotion to family.

As we remember Naomi Ruth Drollinger, let us reflect on her gentle spirit, unwavering love, and the countless ways she touched our lives. Her legacy is one of warmth, creativity, and a steadfast bond with family that will continue to inspire all who were fortunate enough to know her.