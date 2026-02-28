Clarksville Obituary: Nora Florine Lowe

Clarksville, TN – Nora Florine Lowe, age 97 of Erin, TN, passed away Thursday, February 26th, 2026 at her residence while surrounded by her loving family.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00pm Sunday, March 1st, 2026 at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Bro. Tony Baggett officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.

The Lowe family will receive friends on Sunday from 10:00am until the hour of service Sunday afternoon.

Nora entered this life on December 8th, 1928 in Erin, TN, daughter to the late Jerry and Ruth Robinson Black. Nora, a lifelong resident of Erin, was a devoted Christian and faithful member of Peach Grove Church. She was a very independent individual, who lived her life for her family. She was a loving mother, and grandmother to many; she will be greatly missed.

In addition to her parents, Nora was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Earl “Speedy” Lowe; daughter, Carolyn Anne Doyle; daughter-in-law, Connie Floyd Lowe; granddaughter, Tammy Lee Lowe; and a host of siblings.

Survivors include her loving children, Rodney (Carol) Lowe, Danny Lowe, Sue (Dell) Hudson, Gary (Kathy) Lowe, Randy (Joy) Lowe, and Ricky (Denise) Lowe. Nora also leaves behind numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jed Hudson, Ethan Lowe, Alec Lowe, Sean Lowe, Marty Harris, Spencer Nelson, Scott Shepherd, and Michael Wiseman. Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Lowe, Chucky Doyle, and Jarrod Lyle.

