Austin Peay State University Baseball takes Game Two from Cincinnati, 7-1

Cincinnati, OH – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball’s redshirt junior Kaleb Applebey fanned a career-high six batters as he paced the Govs to a 7-1 win and forced a game three rubber match, Saturday, at UC Baseball Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

How it Happened

Top 4th | Ray Velazquez led off the fourth inning for the APSU Govs after both teams were held scoreless in a pitcher’s duel through three. He began the top half of the frame with a leadoff walk before advancing to third on a double down the right field line from Zion Taylor. Andres Matias then came up and hit the first pitch he saw up the middle to bring in the pair of runners for a 2-0 Governors lead.

Top 5th | The APSU Govs exploded at the plate, bringing four runs across the plate the next inning. Keaton Cottam reached on an error before being sacrificed over to second on a bunt from Kyler Proctor. Cottam then scored on a single to right from Ty Wisdom. Velazquez came up to the dish next and hit his second home run of the season off the left field foul pole to bring in another two runs. Taylor came up next and collected his second double of the game before scoring on a single up the middle from Matias, making the score 6-0.

Top 6th | Velazquez came up with an out in the inning and hit a single through the left side before coming all the way around from first on Taylor’s third double of the game, which was hit down into the left field corner.

Bottom 8th | Enzo Infelise doubled to the right-center alley for the Bearcats’ second hit of the game before advancing to third on a balk. Derrick Pitts hit a chopper to third base, which allowed Infelise to cross the plate, but Jackson Smith was doubled off trying to advance to third on the play.

Wrap Up

Applebey picked up his first win of the season to improve to 1-0 on the year after throwing seven innings and allowing just one hit and striking out a career-high six batters.

The Cincinnati starter, Logan Knight, was given the loss to fall to 1-2 on the season after allowing six runs, four earned, on six hits and a walk across 4.1 innings of work.

Notables

Applebey: W, 7.0 IP, 1 H, 6 K – retired 22 of the 25 batters he faced.

Taylor: 3-5, 3 2B, 2 R, RBI – his three doubles were a career-high in a single game.

Velazquez: 3-4, HR, BB, 3 R.

Matias: 3-4, 3 RBI, HBP.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team concludes its series with Cincinnati with game three on Saturday, starting at 3:25pm CT, at UC Baseball Stadium.