75.4 F
Clarksville
Saturday, February 28, 2026
HomeSportsAPSU Beach Volleyball Drops Two Matches to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Chattanooga to...
Sports

APSU Beach Volleyball Drops Two Matches to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Chattanooga to Conclude Wheeler Beach Bash

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Ends Second Tournament with Saturday Setbacks. (Knox Rives, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Ends Second Tournament with Saturday Setbacks. (Knox Rives, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's VolleyballColumbia, SC – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team dropped two games to Texas A&M Corpus-Christi and Chattanooga, Saturday in its second tournament of the season in the Wheeler Beach Bash.

The APSU Govs fell in a 5-0 decision to Corpus-Christi. Aubreigh Oswald and Addi Hultquist won the first set of their match 21-17 on Court No.4, but fell in a close 21-19 second set battle, and ultimately fell in three sets.

Austin Peay State University then fell in a 5-0 match to Chattanooga. Isabella Russell and Grace Austin won their first set on the No.1 Court 21-18, but fell in set number two and a highly contested third set, 15-13. Ashley Boswell and Bailey Hope were within two points each set on the No.2 Court, but fell in straight sets.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team completes their three-tournament road trip at the Georgia State Day of Duals in Atlanta Georgia, March 11th. They will face Eastern Kentucky, Tennessee Tech, and Georgia State.

Results vs. Corpus-Christi

  1. Kristin Bobay/Madison Morrow (AMCC) def. Grace Austin/Isabella Russell (APSU) 21-15, 21-18
  2. Millie Olsson/Duda Fernandes(AMCC) def. Alyson Cooper/Jordyn Beneteau (APSU) 21-15, 21-17
  3. Lizzie Denyer/Emily Wood (AMCC) def. Ashley Boswell/Bailey Hope (APSU) 21-16, 21-16
  4. Mil Maxwell Berthou/Ashlyn Rough (AMCC) def. Aubreigh Oswald/Addi Hultquist (APSU) 17-21, 21-19, 15-10
  5. Mia Stevens/Saskia Hernandez (AMCC) def. Emma Loiars/Sage Raby (APSU) 21-12, 21-10

Results vs. Chattanooga

  1. McKenna Faychak/Maddie Lecik (UTC) def. Isabella Russell/Grace Austin (APSU) 18-21, 21-16, 15-13
  2. Corina Vale/Julia Lawrence (UTC) def. Alyson Cooper/Jordyn Beneteau (APSU) 21-13, 21-17
  3. Sydney Jackwin/Ansley Gulledge (UTC) def. Bailey Hope/Ashley Boswell (APSU) 21-17, 21-19
  4. Taylor Clark/Ashli McKenny (UTC) def. Aubreigh Oswald/Addi Hultquist (APSU) 21-19, 21-13
  5. Ava Goryl/Madeline McCabe (UTC) def. Cami Missig/Sage Raby (APSU) 21-6, 21-6
Previous article
Austin Peay State University Baseball takes Game Two from Cincinnati, 7-1
Next article
Clarksville Obituary: Billie Ruth Nanney
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information