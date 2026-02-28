APSU Beach Volleyball Drops Two Matches to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Chattanooga to Conclude Wheeler Beach Bash

Columbia, SC – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team dropped two games to Texas A&M Corpus-Christi and Chattanooga, Saturday in its second tournament of the season in the Wheeler Beach Bash.

The APSU Govs fell in a 5-0 decision to Corpus-Christi. Aubreigh Oswald and Addi Hultquist won the first set of their match 21-17 on Court No.4, but fell in a close 21-19 second set battle, and ultimately fell in three sets.

Austin Peay State University then fell in a 5-0 match to Chattanooga. Isabella Russell and Grace Austin won their first set on the No.1 Court 21-18, but fell in set number two and a highly contested third set, 15-13. Ashley Boswell and Bailey Hope were within two points each set on the No.2 Court, but fell in straight sets.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team completes their three-tournament road trip at the Georgia State Day of Duals in Atlanta Georgia, March 11th. They will face Eastern Kentucky, Tennessee Tech, and Georgia State.

Results vs. Corpus-Christi

Results vs. Chattanooga