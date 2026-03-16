Clarksville Obituary: Dr. Henry Wesley Baggett

Clarksville, TN – Dr. Henry Wesley Baggett, age 68, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Saturday, March 14th, 2026, at his home.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00pm on Monday, March 23rd, 2026, at Madison Street United Methodist Church with Rev. Harriet Bryan officiating.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 3:00pm to 5:00pm at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home and again on Monday from 1:00pm until the hour of service at the church.
Henry entered this life on July 3rd, 1957, in Clarksville, TN, to the late James Stanley Baggett and Frances Williams Baggett. A graduate of Vanderbilt University, Dr. Baggett pursued his medical education at the University of Tennessee Medical School, where he laid the foundation for a distinguished career in Anesthesiology.
For 38 years, he served patients with skill and dedication, embodying the highest standards of his profession. Beyond his significant medical contributions, Dr. Baggett was an active member of Madison Street United Methodist Church. His faith was an important aspect of his life, providing strength and guidance throughout his life.
An avid golfer, Dr. Baggett was also a member of the Clarksville Country Club, where he enjoyed countless hours on the course. He was a steadfast Vanderbilt fan, remaining loyal to the Commodores through every season.
Survivors include his loving wife of 42 years, Lina Wall Baggett; children, William Wesley Baggett, and his wife, Katie, James Austin Baggett, and Elizabeth “Betsy” C. Leavitt, and her husband, David; brothers, Chris Baggett, and his wife, Linda, Jeff Baggett, and his wife, Christy; grandchildren, Wren Baggett, Robin Baggett, Leelee Leavitt, and Holly Leavitt.
Memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation online at The Parkinson’s Foundation or to Madison Street United Methodist Church.
Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.
Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com