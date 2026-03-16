Clarksville Obituary: Dr. Henry Wesley Baggett

Clarksville, TN – Dr. Henry Wesley Baggett, age 68, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Saturday, March 14th, 2026, at his home.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00pm on Monday, March 23rd, 2026, at Madison Street United Methodist Church with Rev. Harriet Bryan officiating.

The family will receive friends on Sunday from 3:00pm to 5:00pm at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home and again on Monday from 1:00pm until the hour of service at the church.

Henry entered this life on July 3rd, 1957, in Clarksville, TN, to the late James Stanley Baggett and Frances Williams Baggett. A graduate of Vanderbilt University, Dr. Baggett pursued his medical education at the University of Tennessee Medical School, where he laid the foundation for a distinguished career in Anesthesiology.

For 38 years, he served patients with skill and dedication, embodying the highest standards of his profession. Beyond his significant medical contributions, Dr. Baggett was an active member of Madison Street United Methodist Church. His faith was an important aspect of his life, providing strength and guidance throughout his life.

An avid golfer, Dr. Baggett was also a member of the Clarksville Country Club, where he enjoyed countless hours on the course. He was a steadfast Vanderbilt fan, remaining loyal to the Commodores through every season.

Survivors include his loving wife of 42 years, Lina Wall Baggett; children, William Wesley Baggett, and his wife, Katie, James Austin Baggett, and Elizabeth “Betsy” C. Leavitt, and her husband, David; brothers, Chris Baggett, and his wife, Linda, Jeff Baggett, and his wife, Christy; grandchildren, Wren Baggett, Robin Baggett, Leelee Leavitt, and Holly Leavitt.

Memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation online at The Parkinson’s Foundation or to Madison Street United Methodist Church.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com