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Clarksville Obituary: Raymond Albert Rausch

April 1st, 1949 — March 2nd, 2026

News Staff
By News Staff
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Sykes Funeral Home & CrematoryClarksville, TN – Raymond Albert Rausch, 76, of Clarksville, TN passed away on March 2nd, 2026. He was born on April 1st, 1949 in Ashland, KY to Edward and Gladys Rausch.

Raymond loved cars, college sports and was a lifelong Ohio State Buckeyes fan. He also cared deeply for animals and opened his home to many rescues over the years.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by the love of his life, Kathleen Rausch.

Please visit his online gustbook at www.sykesfunerlahome.com and share a memory with his family. 

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Raymond Rausch, please visit our flower store.
 

About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory

The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.

You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.

Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.

For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com

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