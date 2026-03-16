Clarksville Police Department Seeks Public’s Help Identifying Suspect in PetSmart Burglary

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating a burglary that occurred at PetSmart, located at 2784 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, on March 3rd, 2026, at approximately 10:27pm.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect forcibly entering the store. While inside, he located several cash donation containers, forced them open with a crowbar, and removed the money.

The individual is described as a Black male wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and white shoes.

The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Robinson at 931.648.0656, ext. 5696.