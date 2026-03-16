APSU Lacrosse Drops 12-6 Decision to Iona at Morgan Brothers Field

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) lacrosse team fell to Iona, 12-6, in its final nonconference game, Monday, at Morgan Brothers Field.

After Winthrop (3-4) opened the game on a 3-0 run, Austin Peay (4-5) got on the board when Samantha Houttekier scored on a free position shot. Houttekier’s goal was Austin Peay’s 100th of the season and in program history. Austin Peay State University ended the first quarter with a goal from Lauryn Warfield off an assist from Mak Patten.

The Governors added another goal just 39 seconds into the second quarter when Warfield scored on an assist from Sophia Schwab to tie the game, 3-3. After three-straight goals from Iona, Houttekier scored an unassisted goal to bring the Governors back within two, 6-4, with 5:32 remaining in the first half. But Iona closed the second period on a 2-0 run and led 8-4 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Austin Peay State University narrowed the deficit to 8-6 with two unassisted goals by Schwab and Houttekier, while keeping the Gaels off the scoreboard in the period.

After the Governors’ two third-period goals, the game was scoreless for 17:32 before Iona found the back of the net at the 9:05 mark in the fourth quarter to push its lead to 9-6. The Gaels would extend their lead in the fourth quarter with three goals in the final five minutes to seal a 12-6 decision.

Houttekier led the Governors with three goals, with Warfield adding a pair of goals and Schwab scoring once. Madison Klamo, Tori Ross, and Erin-Kate Roeder each tallied a team-best three ground balls, while Warfield led Austin Peay State University with three draw controls.

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For news and updates throughout the Governors’ inaugural season, follow the Austin Peay State University lacrosse team on X (@GovsWLAX) and Instagram (@govswlax).

Next Up For APSU Lacrosse

The Austin Peay State University lacrosse team opens conference play when it takes on Delaware on Thursday for a 12:00pm match at Morgan Brothers Field.