APSU Women’s Golf Takes Sixth in Atlantic Sun Championship Finale

Dothan, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team finished the Atlantic Sun Conference Championship in sixth place after a final round 306, Sunday, at the Dothan Country Club.

Austin Peay State University finished nine strokes behind Lipscomb and 14 strokes ahead of West Georgia.

Jordin Cowing led the Governors with her t-8 finish. The freshman had a final round three over 75 for a 217 tournament total.

Jillian Breedlove shot a final round five over 77 for a 54-hole total of 223 to place her in a tie for 18th place.

Ella Arnzen also had a final five over 77 to sit her in a tie for 26th place with a 227 tournament total.

Next on the leaderboard was Abby Hirtzel, who, after a final-round five-over 77, placed her in a tie for 31st with a 230 tournament total. Makenna Cox rounded out APSU’s lineup with a nine over 81 to finish in 51st place.

For news, updates, and results, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s golf team (@GovsWGO) on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.