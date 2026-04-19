54 F
Clarksville
Sunday, April 19, 2026
HomeSportsAPSU Women’s Golf Takes Sixth in Atlantic Sun Championship Finale
Sports

APSU Women’s Golf Takes Sixth in Atlantic Sun Championship Finale

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women's Golf Finishes Sixth Overall After Final Round 306 at ASUN Championship. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Women's Golf Finishes Sixth Overall After Final Round 306 at ASUN Championship. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's GolfDothan, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team finished the Atlantic Sun Conference Championship in sixth place after a final round 306, Sunday, at the Dothan Country Club. 

Austin Peay State University finished nine strokes behind Lipscomb and 14 strokes ahead of West Georgia. 

Jordin Cowing led the Governors with her t-8 finish. The freshman had a final round three over 75 for a 217 tournament total. 

Jillian Breedlove shot a final round five over 77 for a 54-hole total of 223 to place her in a tie for 18th place. 

Ella Arnzen also had a final five over 77 to sit her in a tie for 26th place with a 227 tournament total. 

Next on the leaderboard was Abby Hirtzel, who, after a final-round five-over 77, placed her in a tie for 31st with a 230 tournament total. Makenna Cox rounded out APSU’s lineup with a nine over 81 to finish in 51st place.

For news, updates, and results, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s golf team (@GovsWGO) on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Previous article
Austin Peay State University Baseball Sweeps Bellarmine, Moves into Three-Way Tie for Second in ASUN Gold Division
Next article
Marsha Blackburn Leads Colleagues in Introducing Legislation to Close Loopholes Allowing Taxpayer-Funded Abortion 4/16/2026, 3:17 PM
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information