Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Travels to Western Kentucky Saturday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team travels to Bowling Green, Kentucky when it takes on Western Kentucky for a Saturday 12:00pm contest at the Warren County Tennis and Sports Facility.

After opening the season 4-1, the Governors had a three-game winning streak come to an end in a 6-0 loss at No. 17 Vanderbilt, February 13th. The Governors then went on a six-match winning streak before being defeated by Florida International and North Florida in its last two outs.

Yi-Ching Huang leads the Governors with nine victories this season, while Elena Thiel, Luca Bohlen, Pauline Bruns, and Clemence Butavand all are tied for second on the team with eight singles wins. As a team, the APSU Govs are 42-27 in singles competition this spring.

Austin Peay State University is 9-11 against Western Kentucky since 2004, but have won each of the last seven meetings since the 2019 season, including a 4-3 victory against the Hilltoppers last February in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

About the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

2025-26 Record: 8-12 (0-2 CUSA)

2024-25 Record: 15-10 (2-3 CUSA)

The Blue Raiders took the loss against Louisiana Tech, 4-0 in the Conference USA Tournament.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates from Bowling Green follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN), and Instagram (@GovsTennis).

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team heads to Louisville, Kentucky for its final spring matches against Bellermine and Louisville, April 10th and 11th.