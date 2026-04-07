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Tennessee Gas Prices Jump 22 Cents in a Week, Nearing $3.85 Average

Higher crude oil prices continue to put upward pressure on gas prices

News Staff
By News Staff
Oil Pumps. (AAA)

AAANashville, TN – Gas prices across the state surged 22 cents higher, on average, over last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.85 which is 97 cents more expensive than one month ago and $1.06 more expensive than one year ago.  

“Ongoing uncertainty in the global fuel market due to the conflict with Iran is continuing to push crude oil prices higher,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “How much higher gas prices climb will largely depend on how long the conflict continues to disrupt global fuel supplies. Additional oil price increases could put further upward pressure on gas prices.”

Since the conflict escalated in early March, Tennessee’s gas price average has jumped $1.28 per gallon, rising from $2.57 at the beginning of March to today’s high of $3.85. This marks the highest daily average price Tennessee drivers have seen since August 2022, and adds roughly $19 to the cost of filling a 15-gallon gas tank. 

National Gas Prices

The national average for a gallon of regular exceeded $4.00/gallon last week for the first time since August 2022. Today’s average of $4.11 is 12 cents higher than last week and 79 cents higher than a month ago. Crude oil prices have been surging, surpassing $100.00/barrel, as the conflict in the Middle East continues and the Strait of Hormuz remains closed. In 2022, gas prices remained elevated from March through August, peaking in June when the national average reached a record of $5.00/gallon for one week. 

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand decreased last week from 8.92 million b/d to 8.68 million. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 241.4 million barrels to 240.9 million. Gasoline production decreased last week, averaging 9.6 million barrels per day. 

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI fell $1.26 to settle at $100.12 a barrel. The EIA reports crude oil inventories increased by 5.5 million barrels from the previous week. At 461.6 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 0.1% above the five-year average for this time of year. 

Tennessee Regional Prices 

  • Most expensive metro markets – Jackson ($3.90), Morristown ($3.87), Nashville ($3.85)
  • Least expensive metro markets – Chattanooga ($3.82), Johnson City ($3.82), Cleveland ($3.83)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages 


(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline) 

vcsPRAsset_522440_105553_279a6033-181d-4f41-a971-72bcb183d553_0
 Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago
Tennessee $3.852 $3.854 $3.632 $2.888 $2.794
Chattanooga $3.823 $3.822 $3.553 $2.896 $2.711
Knoxville $3.853 $3.860 $3.573 $2.821 $2.799
Memphis $3.849 $3.848 $3.707 $2.888 $2.840
Nashville $3.858 $3.863 $3.657 $2.952 $2.809
Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG), named a 2026 Forbes Most Trusted Company in America, is the second-largest AAA club in North America, with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, financial services, travel offerings and more.
 
ACG is part of the national AAA federation, which serves more than 66 million members across the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety.
 
For more information, download the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on social media.
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