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Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Pea Ridge Road Water Outage, Road Closure for Water Main Leak Repair

Traffic Detour; Sequoia Lane, Hayes Street and Welchwood Drive

News Staff
By News Staff
Road Closure

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has turned off water service on a section of Pea Ridge Road from Tracy Lane to Hayes Street for water main leak repair. Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the repair.

Pea Ridge Road is closed to traffic from Hayes Street to Sequoia Lane. Traffic will be detoured to Sequoia Lane, Hayes Street and Welchwood Drive to bypass the work zone.

Motorists should choose an alternate travel route when possible to avoid traffic delays and congestion at the worksite.

Utility construction crews anticipate finishing the water main leak repair, restoring water service, and reopening the road by approximately 2:00pm.

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About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

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