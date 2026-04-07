Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Pea Ridge Road Water Outage, Road Closure for Water Main Leak Repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has turned off water service on a section of Pea Ridge Road from Tracy Lane to Hayes Street for water main leak repair. Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the repair.

Pea Ridge Road is closed to traffic from Hayes Street to Sequoia Lane. Traffic will be detoured to Sequoia Lane, Hayes Street and Welchwood Drive to bypass the work zone.

Motorists should choose an alternate travel route when possible to avoid traffic delays and congestion at the worksite.

Utility construction crews anticipate finishing the water main leak repair, restoring water service, and reopening the road by approximately 2:00pm.

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