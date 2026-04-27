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Clarksville Police Charge Man in Stillwood Drive Homicide of 22-Year-Old Woman

News Staff
By News Staff
Cam’Ron Walker
Cam’Ron Walker

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – At approximately 9:25pm last night, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a residence on Stillwood Drive following a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located a 22-year-old female suffering from injuries. She was transported to Vanderbilt Clarksville, where she was later pronounced deceased.

Detectives with the Special Operations Homicide Unit, along with members of the Crime Scene Unit, responded to investigate and process the scene. Cam’Ron Walker remained on scene when officers arrived and was taken into custody. He has since been charged with homicide and was booked into the Montgomery County Jail early this morning.

The incident has been determined to be domestic-related. This is still an ongoing investigation, and no other information is available for release.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers QR Code

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