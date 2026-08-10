HomeNewsClarksville Police report Missing Clarksville Woman Trivan Chambers Found Safe
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Clarksville Police report Missing Clarksville Woman Trivan Chambers Found Safe

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By News Staff
Trivan Chambers
Trivan Chambers

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has announced that 55-year-old Trivan Chambers has been located and is safe.

Chambers had been reported missing after she was last seen on August 1st, 2026, at her daughter’s residence on Heritage Pointe Circle. She was later picked up by a friend and taken to the Lincoln Homes area, and family and friends had not heard from her since.

The Clarksville Police Department is thanking the public and everyone who shared information or assisted in the search for Chambers.

Trivan Chambers has been located and is safe. No further assistance is needed from the public.

Thank you to everyone who helped spread the word and provided assistance.

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