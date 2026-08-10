Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Haymarket Road Water Outage for Water Main Leak Repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has turned off water service on a section of Haymarket Road for water main leak repair.

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity.

The following streets and roads in the Wingate West Subdivision will be affected during the water outage:

564- 668 Haymarket Road

Cornwall Road

New Castle Road

Aberdeen Road

The water main leak repair is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 3:00pm.