Planters Bank Presents… “Pinocchio” at Roxy Regional Theatre, Sunday, March 8th

Clarksville, TN – This Sunday, March 8th, 2020, “Let your conscience be your guide” to the Roxy Regional Theatre on the corner of Franklin Street and First Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville as the Roxy brings you Disney’s second animated feature film.

For the next installment in our series of family-friendly favorites, Planters Bank Presents… Disney’s “Pinocchio” on the Roxy’s big screen at 2:00pm.

In this timeless tale, the gentle woodcarver Geppetto builds a marionette, Pinocchio, to be his substitute son, and the benevolent Blue Fairy brings the toy to life.

In order to become a real boy, Pinocchio must prove himself brave, truthful, and unselfish, with the help of Jiminy Cricket as his conscience.

Rating: G / Running time: 88 minutes / Release year: 1940 / Directors: Hamilton Luske, Ben Sharpsteen / Cast: Dickie Jones, Christian Rub, Cliff Edwards, Evelyn Venable, Walter Catlett

Admission is $5.00 (cash or check only), and tickets are available at the box office between 9:00am and 2:00pm, Monday through Friday. Any remaining tickets will be available beginning an hour prior to showtime. Advance ticket purchases are strongly encouraged. Popcorn, assorted candy and drinks will be available as concessions.

Effective January 1st, 2020, a 3% fee for using a debit or credit card will apply to movie ticket purchases, so we strongly encourage cash or check payments. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, credit card processing fees severely cut into our budget every year, so we have found it necessary to implement this policy. Thank you for your understanding.

While you are here this Sunday, be sure to pick up your tickets for the next installment in our Planters Bank Presents… Film Series, Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”, showing Sunday, March 15th at 2:00pm.

In the coming weeks, you can also look for such favorites as Disney’s “Peter Pan”. For the Roxy Regional Theatre’s complete schedule of films and more information, please visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/filmseries. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PlantersBankPresents!

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org

