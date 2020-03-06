APSU’s gives Science on Tap lecture about Coronavirus, its sinister cousins

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) hosted a special lecture led by medical laboratory sciences professor Jane Semler on Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020 about the coronavirus outbreak.

The title of the talk was “Coronavirus: The Common Cold and its Sinister Cousins” and discussed how the new coronavirus and its disease, COVID-19, relate to other global scares such as 2003’s SARS and 2012’s MERS outbreaks. Semler also discussed the new coronavirus’s link to the common cold.

In case you missed the lecture – which happened during March’s Science on Tap event at Strawberry Alley Ale Works – here’s a GoPro recording below. Please note: Our footage did not capture the last minute or so of the lecture.

APSU Science on Tap lecture about Coronavirus Video

To learn more

To read about Austin Peay State University’s recently launched coronavirus task force and website, visit www.apsu.edu/news/march-2020-covid-task-force.

To visit the APSU coronavirus webpage, go to www.apsu.edu/coronavirus.

To read a preview story about Semler’s lecture, visit www.apsu.edu/news/february-2020-science-tap-coronavirus.

