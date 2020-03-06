Clarksville Police are trying to identify Circle K Armed Robbery Suspects

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance with identifying two suspects involved in an armed robbery.

On March 6th, 2020 around 2:00am, Clarksville Police responded to the Circle K at 523 Dover Road in reference to an Armed Robbery. When officers arrived on scene, the clerk reported that two males wearing hoods entered the business and approached the front counter.

One of the male subjects pointed a black revolver at the clerk and demanded money from the cash register while the second subject went behind the counter and took several packs of cigarettes.

Both subjects fled from the scene on foot headed toward Kelsey Drive.

During the incident, one suspect was wearing blue jeans, a thick dark coat with a furry hood, sunglasses and has a beard. He was armed with a black revolver.

The second subject was wearing dark pants and a grey hoodie with a Panda bear emblem on the front.

Both subjects appear to be black males with medium build.

Anyone with information in regards to the case or the identity of these subjects can contact Detective Darren Koski at 931.648.0656 ext. 5286, Tipsline, 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591

Related Stories

Sections

Topics