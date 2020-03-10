Austin Peay State University Baseball falls at Lipscomb, 9-7

Nashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team hit three home runs but miscues proved costly as it dropped a 9-7 decision to Lipscomb, Tuesday night, March 10th, 2020 at Dugan Field.

Austin Peay State University (6-10) showed plenty of mettle through the first five innings, responding each time Lipscomb scored.

After the Bisons scored in the first, designated hitter Alex Hay tied the game in the second with a two-run line-drive home run to right.

Lipscomb (10-5) would take advantage an Austin Peay State University miscue in the fourth to regain the lead. Shortstop Brian Moore singled to drive in a run and later scored on a wild pitch to level the score.

But the Bisons lead would not survive the next half inning. Third baseman Gino Avros singled to start the inning. Center fielder Garrett Spain followed with a home run to straightaway center field, giving the Govs a 5-4 lead. One batter later, left fielder TJ Foreman hit his first home run to left, extending the APSU lead to 6-4.

APSU would tack on a run in the top of the seven with first baseman Ty DeLancey’s double that drove in Avros. However, Lipscomb would again jump on a pair of Govs miscues to retake the lead. An infield error extended the inning and right fielder Ty Jones drove in a run with a single to right.

Reliever Drew McIllwain appeared to get the third out on a strikeout but the ball skipped in the dirt and got to the backstop allowing Lipscomb to load the bases. Second baseman Haddon Adams cleared the bases with a grand slam to left, setting the final score.

Spain went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI to pace the Govs offense. Avros and Foreman also had two hits each as the Govs finished the day with 10 hits.

Lipscomb reliever Wyatt Folsom (2-0) picked up the winning after 1.1 scoreless innings. Tyler Guilfoil followed with a scoreless ninth for his fifth save. Adams went 3-for-4 with four RBI to lead the Lipscomb offense.

Next Up For Austin Peay State University Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team returns to action with a 6:00pm, Wednesday contest against Western Illinois at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics