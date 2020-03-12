Clarksville Parks and Recreation’s Father-Daughter Date Night set for April 4th

Clarksville, TN – A night that already promises to be super will be filled with even more wonder when a surprise superhero guest makes a special appearance at Clarksville Parks and Recreation’s Father-Daughter Date Night.

The special guest is presented by Gateway Credit Union and is sure to be a hit with all the attendees.

“We’re so happy to have Gateway Credit Union on board and sponsoring our special guest,” said Maggie Houts, Event Planning Specialist with Clarksville Parks and Recreation.

“We know these girls and young women are bringing their superhero with them, but this surprise will be the icing on the cake,” Houts stated.

The Father-Daughter Date Night is from 5:30pm-8:30pm Saturday, April 4th, 2020 at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center. The night will include a seated dinner, music from a live DJ, games and more.

Registration is required and the cost for the event is $25.00 per couple and $10.00 for each additional child.

This is a popular annual event and seats are limited. “We encourage anyone interested to purchase tickets now because they’ll sell out quickly,” Houts said.

For information visit www.ClarksvilleParksRec.com

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides a variety of indoor/outdoor programs, facilities, nature activities and entertainment events for people living in Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell. These free or reasonably priced, year-round experiences help residents enhance their health, wellness, and social engagement — resulting in a stronger, better community.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.

